A force to reckon with

Dr Bhupendra Kumar Modi dons many caps with élan and powers through life with zeal

At 72, Dr Bhupendra Kumar Modi is the embodiment of the saying, 'age is just a number'. At a time when most people hunker down and retire, he decided to travel the world and enliven his inner wanderlust. A true global citizen, Dr Modi, has lived in several cities across the world including New York, Los Angeles, London and Singapore. The number of talented, intelligent and highly accomplished people he met was the inspiration for the creation and now launch of his new wellness business, High Life.

First, let's take a look at his prior achievements that lend themselves to the reason for Dr Modi's success to date. The business mogul and digital pioneer has been integral to the technology sector in India - from office automation and telecom revolution and now the digital revolution in other countries as well. He brought the first copier, fax machine and computer to India. While he was the CEO of Modi Telstra, the first mobile call, was made on the system at his company. He started the first chain of mobile phones in India, Malaysia and Singapore. Whenever he comes across new tech, he attempts to adapt it to his business and life. On his ventures, Dr Modi commented: "Singapore and Dubai are two major cities that have developed into global cities. These new powerhouses require a new strategy. Now, with the onslaught of a digital era, the world is going through an exponential technological revolution. My inspiration is technology and the perks that come with it."

Speaking on his wellness start-up, High Life, he says it will encourage people to live their best life. "High Life is not about living a rich life; it is about living a life of wellness where you can live beyond 100 years in a happy, healthy and wealthy manner. It allows you to live in places with an environment that promotes good health, connecting with people and creating new wealth," he said. Dr Modi mentions the secret to his dynamism and zealousness; he has grafted STEM cells onto his body that render his energy unmatched to anyone his age. With it, he can live an easy and comfortable life and even start new businesses.

Dr Modi also has a feather in his cap as a Bollywood entertainment producer, producing the blockbuster Oh My God! and Buddha an Indian television series. He wishes to produce an OTT to show the West the life of people in the East. "I want to produce a lot of content from here because the world has not understood how lifestyle here is changing tremendously as it develops," he remarked.

Dr Modi is keen to start new businesses in Dubai, specifically in the wellness sector. The quality of life and the ease of doing business in Dubai makes it the number one city in many areas in Dr Modi's eyes. Since he set foot in Dubai, he has added three more companies to his name and is looking to acquire more. "My personal assessment about Dubai, its people and management have grown substantially. The city accepted me with open arms," smiled Dr Modi.