Embark on a retail therapy journey

Dine, shop and repeat - DSF kicks off next week.

This winter, Dubai is the place to be. There isn't a more happening city in the world. Residents and visitors alike discover and share in the experience of the extraordinary as part of a melting pot of fun, festivities, retail promotions, family activities, live concerts, and so much more.

This year has been a drag to say the least but December marks the return of the holiday season and with it, the Dubai Shopping Festival. This annual celebration of the city's unmatched retail and tourism offerings is a sight to behold. Over its last 25 editions of endless entertainment, DSF has only become bigger, better and brighter and this year promises to be its best yet. The addition of grand new attractions and events have made the excitement palpable across the city.

Taking place from December 17 2020 to January 30, 2021, DSF will amaze, dazzle and thrill residents and visitors as Dubai welcomes the world to explore DSF's unrivalled shopping opportunities, jaw-dropping raffles and promotions and sensational performances taking place all around.

For those who have grown up in Dubai, the Dubai Shopping Festival has been an integral part of their upbringing. A weekend out and about, just to see the city light up and buzzing with activity is a must. Every breath feels like its filled with the promise of excitement.

With the entire city sparkling in front of our eyes, everyone can't help but get into the festive spirit. While malls transform themselves into winter wonderlands dazzling people of all ages, the Dubai Opera is staging a host of concerts and shows.

Of course, one can't forget the never-ending choice of deals, offers and sales that will surround you. Spoil yourself and your loved ones with a little oomph. Spruce up your closet, update your makeup collection, splurge on some diamonds and so much more.

Speaking of spoiling yourself, perhaps some would like to immerse themselves in an unforgettable experience. For the old soul, check out the critically acclaimed Simon and Garfunkel Story at the Dubai Opera. Ring in the New Year with Arabic singing sensations Wael Kfoury and Mouhamad Khairy. To tickle your funny bone, book your spot for Jack Whitehall's International Stood Up Tour at the Dubai World Trade Center.

If you're in Dubai this holiday season you have a plethora of activities to take part in and a tonne of fun to indulge in. There's no excuse for the winter blues when the entire city is clamouring to be outside in this beautiful weather. Take a stroll down the beach, go cycling in the middle of the desert, shop till you drop in the city's incomparable malls or sing yourself hoarse at a concert. Whatever your choice, you're bound to be absorbed into the glory of Dubai in December.