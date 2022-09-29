Look: Microsoft's HoloLens 2 exhibited for the first time in Dubai

The high-tech device transforms productivity and optimises operations across industries

Published: Thu 29 Sep 2022, 3:27 PM

The latest iteration of Microsoft's mixed-reality holographic device was publicly exhibited for the first time in the UAE at this year’s Dubai Metaverse Assembly.

At the event held in the emirate's Museum of the Future, the tech giant is showcasing how HoloLens 2 transforms productivity and optimises operations across industries.

"Our newly announced mixed-reality holographic device...[seeks to enable] organisations across industries to innovate with confidence, act with precision and collaborate without boundaries," said Ihab Foudeh, public sector general manager, Microsoft Middle East and Africa.

Foudeh is set to deliver a keynote speech to present Microsoft's vision for the metaverse and the experiences that technologies are enabling today.

Microsoft’s approach to metaverse technology is deeply anchored on security and trust, to ensure shared immersive experiences are safe, accessible, and inclusive, its officials said.

Tariq Hijazi, director of public sector at Microsoft UAE, said: “The UAE has always been at the forefront of adopting, refining and increasingly exporting new, cutting-edge technologies. The metaverse is no different, and as always through our more than 30-year history, at Microsoft we stand ready to support the country in realising its vision. We have been working hard to enable the bridge between the physical and digital worlds – from investing in IoT and digital twin solutions at scale, to broad AI deployments, the future of meetings with Teams and our work with Mesh and HoloLens in mixed reality."

The Dubai Metaverse Assembly is the first event of its kind since Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, launched the emirate's metaverse strategy in July.

The strategy aims to add $4 billion to Dubai’s GDP, support 40,000 virtual jobs by 2030 and attract 1,000 companies specialising in blockchain and metaverse technologies to turn Dubai's into one of the world's top 10 metaverse economies.