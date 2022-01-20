‘I can’t stay committed to gymming’

Making sense of the world we inhabit

By Prateeksha Shetty Published: Thu 20 Jan 2022, 11:58 PM

Whenever I go to the gym, I start with a lot of enthusiasm but slowly, I get demotivated and give up. How can I stay motivated? — Aditya R.

Dear Aditya, your conflicts on exercise regimen are very common. Many subscribe to gym membership with much gusto only to find that their motivation level is not keeping up with their desire to be physically fit. I often recommend clients to first understand their attitude towards exercise and reasons behind wanting to work out before committing to any plans. For some individuals, it is important to recognise that they may, in fact, not be gym-going persons. What this implies is that their motivation levels and consistency is better when they work out at home. If this sounds familiar to you, then you can build a plan that includes few days of gym and home workout.

On some days, engaging in sports activities or something that you enjoy — running, swimming, badminton or hiking can also help. You may also have cheat days, and skip workout when you just cannot put in those efforts. Building a contract where you commit to certain number of hours/flexible days per week as a minimum can also help, instead of pressurising yourself to rigorously follow the plan every single day.