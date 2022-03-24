Dear Therapist: Should I give my teenager daughter privacy

By Prateeksha Shetty Published: Thu 24 Mar 2022, 6:21 PM

My daughter has entered her teens and is now in the phase of social media and boys. How do I give her privacy and show her that I trust her while also navigating a parent’s protective instinct? — Sheena Shah

Navigating this transition with your daughter involves balancing provision of autonomy as well as parental supervision. Having a dialogue from time to time with your daughter about her social media usage and interaction with boys will help you stay within her circle. You must clearly facilitate the idea that, in times of trouble, she must reach out to you, even if she engaged in something that you would not approve of. This is crucial and needs to be enacted in your daily interactions rather than lip service. Certain apps that are detrimental to mental health or are unsafe need to be identified — this is where you can monitor her, again with an agreement and consent.

