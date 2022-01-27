Dear Therapist: I struggle with repetitive thoughts

By Prateeksha Shetty Published: Thu 27 Jan 2022, 11:38 PM

Sometimes I get questions in my mind as to what a certain thing means. Even after giving myself the answers, the questions keep coming back. The repetitive thoughts feel very exhausting. I want tips on how to deal with these repetitive questions or unnecessary chatter of the mind. I’ve noticed these thoughts are lesser when I’m happy or extremely busy in stressful situations. But the moment I sit to relax or rest, they come back. — Name withheld

Dear Writer, you may be suffering from obsessions. Worries, doubts, questions that are intrusive in nature, demand reassurance or solutions are classic obsessions. While there are many ways one can deal with obsessions (mindfulness practices, in particular), I advise you to initiate psychotherapy sessions. You can easily be successful in reducing these mental health difficulties, but I believe that it’s crucial to understand why they arise and what purpose they serve to prevent relapses or different manifestations in the future.