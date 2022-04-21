Dear Therapist: I have trouble getting out of bed in the morning

By Prateeksha Shetty Published: Thu 21 Apr 2022, 9:32 PM

I have issues getting out of bed in the morning. Each morning my alarm rings and I keep snoozing it for at least an hour on repeat. Even once I wake up, I tend to lay in bed and don’t feel like getting up. I keep scrolling mindlessly on my phone and laying in bed every morning. Thinking about the day ahead makes me feel overwhelmed. — Rysaa R.

Dear Rysaa, I wonder if you are suffering from a larger mental health condition; possibly depression or anxiety. Your difficulty or reluctance to get out of bed could be a sign of clinical depression. Usually people who struggle with mental health problems report fatigue, decreased pleasure in daily life or lack of enthusiasm among other things that you have described here. Difficulties in identifying a sense of purpose in daily life is a classic sign that is also clear from your predicament. I think it is best to seek an evaluation in person with a mental health professional to better understand your problems and provide apt solutions. In the meantime, try looking out for other changes in behaviours, such as your social activity, energy levels throughout the day, presence of worries or negative emotions, eating pattern and quality of sleep.

