Dear Therapist: I have a chronic illness that's hampering my happiness

Making sense of the world we inhabit
Mental Health1 month ago
I have a chronic illness, which I don’t share but I’ve been to multiple doctors and there has been no cure. It’s not a typical disease that people have to live with for the rest of their lives but I’m unable to find a solution for it. I feel really helpless but I still don’t want to accept this as my fate. I think I will only be able to cure it when I put my life on hold and focus all my attention on it. But realistically, I can’t leave my job and do that. It’s taking a toll on my emotions. — Mihir J.
Dear Mihir, being diagnosed with a chronic illness is bound to take a toll on your mental health. Your distress and attempts to find a cure, is very valid. You have rightly pointed out that it is not feasible to give up a job (which pays medical bills) and venture on a solution-finding path. Some chronic medical conditions influence emotions and behaviour and I wonder how much of your distress can be attributed to it. It would be a good idea to discuss these issues with your consultant to evaluate any links. Your helplessness, if left unchecked, can also interfere with treatment adherence and visits to doctor. I recommend that you consult a psychotherapist to get a better understanding of how you are coping with the illness, your attitude towards it and the repercussions of living with one. The illness, albeit chronic, is not your ‘fate’ and I am sure you will learn to adapt or find better ways to make peace with it as time progresses.
(Got a query about mental health? Email us on wknd@khaleejtimes.com)
People who have good mental health can handle, manage and express emotions well
Mental Health1 month ago
In 2020, WHO estimated that 1.53 million people died from suicide, representing one death every 20 seconds
Mental Health1 month ago
Mental health is still a taboo topic within many cultures, but treatment is the best way forward
Mental Health1 month ago
Al Amal Psychiatric Hospital will serve those who suffer from severe psychological disorders
Mental Health1 month ago
5000 year old principles and fundamental truths to apply in your work, business and life
Mental Health1 month ago