Dear Therapist: How do I find out if I’ve moved on?

Psychomotor therapy is being brought to the UAE for the first time
Mental Health4 weeks ago
The person I’m seeing keeps bringing up my past. Even though I’ve moved on, it still bothers and I don’t like thinking about it. How do I find out if I’ve truly buried my past? — Name Withheld
Dear Writer, avoidance is one important sign that indicates you may not have buried your past or made peace with it. Not wanting to talk about it, pushing away thoughts related to it, denying its existence or minimising its significance are some of the ways that we avoid addressing any issue. It is quite possible that there are unresolved feelings or pain stemming from the past that you do not wish to experience. It is in human nature to avoid distress, but it is this avoidance that makes them larger than life and keep us stuck. Unresolved trauma or pain can also manifest and interfere with current relationships, which may be the reason your partner keeps bringing it up.
Perhaps it is time you brought your past to the forefront and acknowledge how it has affected you (or continues to do so). Only when you own your experiences, can they stop troubling you. Until then, you will continue to be victim of your past.
(Got a query about mental health? Email us on wknd@khaleejtimes.com)
Psychomotor therapy is being brought to the UAE for the first time
Mental Health4 weeks ago
Devil Presses are extremely challenging movement that involves chest-to-floor dumbbell burpees and double dumbbell snatches
Mental Health1 month ago
It is very interesting to see the children of today assimilate this information in different ways. Research points to how a large population of children around the world has been adversely affected in their social skills
Mental Health1 month ago
Making sense of the world we inhabit
Mental Health1 month ago
A new study has indicated that the pandemic exerted pressure on many institutions and their employees
Mental Health1 month ago