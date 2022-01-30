UAE

Zookeeper in Iran killed after two lions escape, prowl zoo for hours

Police and guards captured the animals a few hours later at the zoo in the central city of Arak

By AP

Published: Sun 30 Jan 2022, 11:02 PM

A lioness killed her keeper in Iran on Sunday as he was feeding her lunch, then escaped with her male partner and prowled around a zoo before being captured, media reported.

The official IRNA news agency said the 40-year-old victim, identified only by his family name, Esfandani, was putting meat through a feeding window when the two lions managed to open their cage.

Police and guards captured the couple a few hours later at the zoo in the central city of Arak, some some 200 kilometers (144 miles) southwest of the capital, Tehran.

ALSO READ:

Authorities are investigating the case. Such incidents are rare in Iran, and often blamed on poor safety measures and inadequate emergency service.


