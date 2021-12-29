Yemen: UN bodies urge Houthis to release two staff members

At least 27 people perished in the November 24 tragedy
MENA2 days ago
Yemen's Houthi movement has detained two staff members of Unesco and UN Human Rights since early November, the UN bodies said in a joint statement on Tuesday, calling for their immediate release.
The statement gave no details on the two individuals, but a Yemeni government official told Reuters they were Yemeni staff who had previously worked for the US embassy in Sanaa.
"The UN has not received information about the grounds or legal basis for their detention, or their current status," Unesco Director General Audrey Azoulay and United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said.
The United States said in November that the Houthis had detained several Yemeni employees at the US embassy compound in the capital, Sanaa, without disclosing how many.
The embassy has been closed since 2015 after the Houthis ousted the internationally recognised government from Sanaa in late 2014. The mission has since operated out of Saudi Arabia.
The State Department has called on the movement to release immediately, unharmed, all Yemeni employees of the United States, vacate the embassy compound and return seized property.
ALSO READ:
Houthi officials have not commented on the detentions. The head of the group's supreme revolutionary committee has criticised the United States for "abandoning" local staff.
The Iran-aligned Houthi movement has been battling a military coalition led by Saudi Arabia for more than six years.
At least 27 people perished in the November 24 tragedy
MENA2 days ago
UAE condemns militia's terrorist attack
MENA2 days ago
Passengers onboard the makeshift boat were trying to reach Europe from neighbouring Libya
MENA3 days ago
'There is no need for these commissions to exist and operate,' a government spokesman said
MENA3 days ago
All 32 provinces to soon be able to issue documents in a bid to avoid overcrowding
MENA3 days ago
Soldiers also blocked roads ahead of a major demonstration
MENA3 days ago
Several Libyan parliamentary candidates call for nationwide protests over the cancellation of the election
MENA4 days ago
Iranian foreign minister says position of France during the paused talks was not constructive
MENA5 days ago