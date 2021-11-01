Yemen: Houthi missile attack on mosque, religious school kills and injures 29

Tayyip Erdogan was set to open a public park in Ankara
MENA1 day ago
A Houthi ballistic missile attack on a mosque and a religious school killed and injured 29 civilians, including women and children, in the Yemeni province of Marib, the country's information minister said in a statement on Twitter on Monday.
Two ballistic missiles were used in the attack late on Sunday, Marib governor's office said in a statement.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility by the Iranian-backed Houthis.
Fighting between government forces and Houthis has escalated in recent months. The United Nations says some 10,000 people were displaced in September by fighting in Marib, the internationally recognised government's last northern stronghold. It is calling for a humanitarian corridor for aid.
A coalition of forces led by Riyadh intervened in Yemen in March 2015 after the Iran-aligned Houthis ousted the Saudi-backed government from the capital Sanaa in late 2014.
Tayyip Erdogan was set to open a public park in Ankara
MENA1 day ago
Half of Afghan children under five under risk of starvation, measles outbreaks
MENA2 days ago
Saudi envoy to Lebanon called for consultation.
MENA2 days ago
Under the theme 'The era of change: Leading the planet to a foresighted tomorrow'
MENA2 days ago
The threat was found on a seat of the Moscow-bound Airbus A220-300
MENA4 days ago
The facility has been closed since Monday
MENA4 days ago
Two Jordanians and a Syrian were arrested in Riyadh and Jeddah
MENA4 days ago
Solution involves prosecuting former ministers charged over the Beirut port explosion, official source says.
MENA5 days ago