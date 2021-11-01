Yemen: Houthi missile attack on mosque, religious school kills and injures 29

Two ballistic missiles were used in the attack late on Sunday.

By Reuters Published: Mon 1 Nov 2021, 7:40 AM Last updated: Mon 1 Nov 2021, 7:44 AM

A Houthi ballistic missile attack on a mosque and a religious school killed and injured 29 civilians, including women and children, in the Yemeni province of Marib, the country's information minister said in a statement on Twitter on Monday.

Two ballistic missiles were used in the attack late on Sunday, Marib governor's office said in a statement.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility by the Iranian-backed Houthis.

Fighting between government forces and Houthis has escalated in recent months. The United Nations says some 10,000 people were displaced in September by fighting in Marib, the internationally recognised government's last northern stronghold. It is calling for a humanitarian corridor for aid.

A coalition of forces led by Riyadh intervened in Yemen in March 2015 after the Iran-aligned Houthis ousted the Saudi-backed government from the capital Sanaa in late 2014.