Watch: UAE, Egypt carry out third airdrop of humanitarian aid in Gaza

The Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defence has announced the completion of the third airdrop of humanitarian and relief aid, carried out by the UAE Air Force and the Egyptian Air Force in the northern Gaza Strip, as part of the 'Birds of Goodness' operation. The operation aims to alleviate the suffering of the war-ravaged Palestinian people.
Joint teams carried out the operation using aircraft with about 38 tonnes of food and medical aid, bringing the total to 116 tonnes since the operation's launch.
Operation 'Birds of Goodness' is part of the 'Gallant Knight 3' humanitarian operation, which was launched on 5th November 2023, in line with the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
