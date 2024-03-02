UAE

Gaza: More than 30,000 killed in Israeli attacks since war began on Oct 7

As per the health ministry, 71,533 people have been wounded in Gaza since the war broke out

By AFP

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Published: Sat 2 Mar 2024, 3:50 PM

The health ministry in Gaza said on Saturday the wartime death toll in the Palestinian territory had reached 30,320 after 92 new fatalities were recorded in the previous 24 hours.

The ministry also said 71,533 people have been wounded in Gaza since the war broke out on October 7.

