Gaza death toll rises above 31,000 ahead of Ramadan; five months since Israeli attacks began

More than 72,000 people have been wounded in Gaza since the war began

By AFP

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Published: Sun 10 Mar 2024, 1:37 PM

The health ministry in Gaza said Sunday at least 31,045 people have been killed in the territory during more than five months of war between Israel and Palestinian militants.

The latest toll includes 85 fatalities over the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that 72,654 people have been wounded in Gaza since the war began on October 7 when Hamas militants attacked Israel.

