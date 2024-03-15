UAE announces arrival of first aid ship to Gaza through maritime corridor from Cyprus

Three soldiers were killed and 27 people were wounded in the attack
The UAE has announced the arrival of the first ship carrying 200 tonnes of food and relief supplies to the Gaza Strip. The aid was delivered via maritime corridor launched from Larnaca Port in Cyprus to Gaza in collaboration between the UAE, World Central Kitchen (WCK), and the Republic of Cyprus.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) underlined the UAE’s endeavours to mobilise efforts within the “Amalthea” maritime corridor to successfully deliver relief aid to the northern Gaza Strip.
The Ministry commended the vital efforts of the leadership of Cyprus, World Central Kitchen, and international partners to strengthen the humanitarian response to civilians of northern Gaza.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Furthermore, the Ministry affirmed that the exacerbating humanitarian catastrophe in the Strip requires adopting a collective international approach to immediately mitigate harm to innocent civilians, by ensuring urgent, safe, unhindered, and sustainable delivery of aid.
The Ministry reaffirmed that the maritime corridor is part of a sustained and dedicated effort to increase the flow of humanitarian aid and commercial commodities through all possible routes.
As part of its unwavering commitment to the brotherly Palestinian people and efforts to implement humanitarian initiatives aimed at providing relief, the UAE has delivered 21,000 tonnes of urgent supplies, including food, water, and medical items. The country dispatched through 213 flights, 8 airdrops, 946 trucks, and two ships.
The UAE has also inaugurated a number of sustainable relief projects, and provided medical care to civilians from Gaza by establishing a field hospital in the southern Gaza Strip, in addition to a floating hospital anchored in Egypt’s Al-Arish Port.
ALSO READ:
Three soldiers were killed and 27 people were wounded in the attack
The police investigate the cause of the fire at their house in Ontario, urge anyone with information to come forward
The US President says many Americans share concerns about Netanyahu's handling of the Gaza war
US said it was concerned about the law, citing respect for religious freedom and equal treatment as a fundamental democratic principle
The fast food chain has about 40,000 restaurants worldwide, with more than 14,000 stores in the United States
BJP top receiver with Rs120 billion; lottery and gaming firm Future Gaming and Hotel Services tops the list with donation of Rs13.68 billion
Petroleum ministry says the reduction by Rs2 will help control inflation and increase consumer confidence and spending
Police say suspected victims of human trafficking were forced into conducting various online scams at a centre in Manila