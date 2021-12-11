World Bank approves release of $280 million for Afghanistan

The funds will be provided to Unicef and the World Food Programme to address humanitarian issues in the region

Published: Sat 11 Dec 2021

The World Bank donors on Friday (local time) approved to release $280 million for Afghanistan to address humanitarian issues.

The Afghanistan Reconstruction Trust Fund donors agreed to provide $280 million to Unicef and the World Food Programme by the end of December, said the World Bank, reported Sputnik.

“The Afghanistan Reconstruction Trust Fund (ARTF) donors today decided to transfer out $280 million in ARTF funds by the end of December 2021 to Unicef and the World Food Programme (WFP),” the World Bank said in a press release.

The release said Unicef will receive $100 million to provide essential health services in Afghanistan, and WFP will receive $180 million to bolster up food security and nutrition operations in the country, reported Sputnik.