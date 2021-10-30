Watch: Little girl cuts inauguration ribbon before Turkish president

Tayyip Erdogan was set to open a public park in Ankara

By Web Desk Published: Sat 30 Oct 2021, 9:29 AM

A new video shows a little girl in Ankara cutting an inauguration ribbon before the Turkish president.

President Tayyip Erdogan was set to open a public park in the Turkish capital when the child stole the spotlight.

ALSO READ: