Watch: Little girl cuts inauguration ribbon before Turkish president

Abu Dhabi ranks fourth globally in the outlook due to continued focus on high-quality healthcare and sustainability
MENA4 days ago
A new video shows a little girl in Ankara cutting an inauguration ribbon before the Turkish president.
President Tayyip Erdogan was set to open a public park in the Turkish capital when the child stole the spotlight.
ALSO READ:
Abu Dhabi ranks fourth globally in the outlook due to continued focus on high-quality healthcare and sustainability
MENA4 days ago
Authorities are also expected to discuss proposals for another 3,000 homes
MENA5 days ago
He accused envoys from Germany, US, others of 'indecency'
MENA6 days ago
The attack on Thursday plunged the capital into darkness as the power was cut by the bombing
MENA1 week ago
Move comes two days after base used by coalition fighting Daesh was assaulted
MENA1 week ago
“We are talked a lot about, but we are not listened to,” they said.
MENA1 week ago
The country has been ruled by an interim civilian-military government since 2019
MENA1 week ago
In recent years, Moscow has made a strong comeback as an influential power broker in international talks on Afghanistan
MENA1 week ago