Video: Schools shut, flights delayed by up to 5 hours after heavy rains in Saudi cause flooding, cars to be swept away

Just days after UAE residents witnessed bouts of heavy rain, thunderstorms, and even flooded roads, Saudi Arabia is seeing extreme weather of its own, with schools across the region closing as heavy rain descends upon the kingdom.
According to the Saudi Press Agency, public, private and international schools in Jeddah, Rabigh, and Khulais would be shut on Thursday due to expected rainy conditions throughout the Makkah region.
The decision was made based on reports from Saudi Arabia's National Centre of Meteorology, which predicted heavy thunderstorms.
The Kingdom's two primary universities — King Abdulaziz University and the University of Jeddah — have followed suit, according to reports from Arab News. Final exams have been postponed for the first semester, with alternative dates expected to arrive later.
The Saudi Civil Defence has also issued a statement regarding the extreme weather conditions, saying that "light to heavy rain and strong winds were expected".
The authority has instructed residents to follow the necessary safety guidelines, as well as cautioning them to stay away from stagnant rainwater.
Incoming flights have also been delayed as a result of the torrential weather. Jeddah Airport's official website shows a large number of arrivals on carriers such as Gulf Air, Turkish Airlines and Saudia set back by multiple hours – with one flight even delayed by 5. Others, such as a flight originally arriving into Jeddah, have been diverted entirely.
