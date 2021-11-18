Service will be effective via the Eatmarna and Tawakkalna apps after registering on the Quddum platform
MENA3 days ago
A Saudi-led coalition carried out a wide operation against targets in Yemen after intercepting and destroying a drone that attempted to attack Saudi Arabia's Abha international airport, Saudi state media said early on Thursday.
The coalition was taking "operational measures to deal with the sources of hostile cross-border attacks," Saudi state news agency SPA reported.
The coalition said later it conducted a wide operation on military targets in the Yemeni provinces of Sanaa, Dhamar, Saada, and Al Jawf in response to ballistic and drone threats, Saudi state TV reported.
Workshops and warehouses for ballistic missiles, drones, and communications systems were destroyed, it said.
The coalition added that it targeted what was described as a secret facility for experts from the Iranian Revolutionary Guards and Lebanon's Hezbollah, who it accuses of being involved in hostile attacks against the kingdom.
The military coalition led by Saudi Arabia intervened in Yemen in March 2015 after the Iran-aligned Houthi group ousted the government from the capital Sanaa.
Saudi Arabia says Hezbollah arms, supplies and trains the Houthis.
Service will be effective via the Eatmarna and Tawakkalna apps after registering on the Quddum platform
MENA3 days ago
'We have Tajiks, Balochs, Turkmens, Nuristanis, Uzbeks, and a number of other ethnic groups,' claims Muttaqi
MENA4 days ago
A news report says 64 women and children were killed in a possible war crime while US military says the strikes were legitimate self-defence
MENA4 days ago
Earlier, the Ministry of Education had resumed all secondary schools, but the directive only mentioned male students
MENA4 days ago
Libyan leaders say they will hand over power if elections held on December 24
MENA5 days ago
Arrangement to come into effect on December 31
MENA5 days ago
Explosion in Jalalabad after incendiary device planted during Friday prayers
MENA5 days ago
A State Department spokesperson asks Houthis to vacate the US embassy compound in Sanaa
MENA6 days ago