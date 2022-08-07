US says supports Israel’s right to defend itself, urges no more escalation

Iranian FM hoping new negotiations will lead to resumption of diplomatic ties
The United States fully supported Israel’s right to defend itself, the US State Department said on Saturday, and it urged all sides to avoid further escalation as Israeli air strikes pounded Gaza while the Islamic Jihad group fired rockets into Israel.
At least 24 Palestinians, including six children, have been killed and 203 wounded during the two days of firing, according to the Gaza health ministry.
Palestinian militants fired over 400 rockets at Israel — most of them intercepted, setting off air raid sirens and sending people running to bomb shelters. There were no reports of serious casualties, the Israeli ambulance service said.
