US President Joe Biden arrives in Israel for Mideast visit

Television channels say protesters manage to penetrate the building and committed acts of vandalism
President Joe Biden has arrived in Israel for the first visit to the Middle East of his presidency. It’s a whirlwind four-day trip in which he will hold talks with Israeli, Palestinian, and Saudi Arabian officials.
Biden is participating Wednesday in a formal welcome ceremony in Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport and will receive a briefing on Israel’s Iron Dome and Iron Beam air defense systems. He’ll later make his way to Jerusalem for a wreath laying ceremony at Yad Vashem, Israel’s memorial to Holocaust victims in World War II.
The US and Israel will hold talks on renewing a "global coalition" against Iran, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said Wednesday as he welcomed President Joe Biden to the country.
"We will discuss the need to renew a strong global coalition that will stop the Iranian nuclear programme," Lapid said, moments after Air Force One touched down in Israel, starting Biden's first tour of the Middle East as president.
ALSO READ:
Biden is spending two days in Jerusalem for talks with Israeli leaders before meeting Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Friday in the West Bank. He then heads to Saudi Arabia.
Television channels say protesters manage to penetrate the building and committed acts of vandalism
Both countries blame each other for deal failure after two days of 'intense' negotiations
Also known as the Feast of Sacrifice, the festival is marked by offering special prayers
The Doha talks come just two weeks before Joe Biden’s first visit to the region since taking office
Video that went viral shows the student being stabbed outside her university
New election date to be set after further negotiations
Nearby areas were evacuated and residents told to stay indoors as emergency
Funding gaps, price rises and the fallout from the Ukraine war affects the food aid