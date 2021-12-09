US-led troops end Iraq combat mission, as planned

Iraqi National Security Adviser Qassem Al Araji shakes hands with NATO Mission Iraq Commander Lieutenant-General Michael Lollesgaard as they meet at the Joint Operations Centre in the capital Baghdad's "Green Zone" on Thursday. — AFP

By Reuters Published: Thu 9 Dec 2021, 9:51 PM

US-led forces have ended their combat mission in Iraq, a move that transfers all remaining troops into a training and advising role, Iraqi military commanders and officials from the coalition led by the United States said on Thursday.

Western security officials and diplomats say privately that this will make little difference to the number of troops stationed in the country — currently more than 2,000 — since those forces have had limited involvement in any combat operations for the last couple of years.

The US-led coalition began its mission in 2014 to defeat Daesh, after the militants took over vast areas of Iraq and neighbouring Syria.

Since the group’s military defeat in 2017, Daesh fighters have been unable to hold territory but are waging a continued low-level insurgency that regularly kills Iraqi soldiers and civilians in remote mountain and desert areas.

The coalition has also come under dozens of rocket and drone attacks by Iran-backed militias that helped defeat the Daesh group and which say there is no longer a justification for Western forces to be in Iraq.

“As we complete our combat role, we will remain here to advise, assist, and enable the ISF (Iraqi security forces), at the invitation of Republic of Iraq,” coalition commander Major-General John W. Brennan, Jr. said in a statement.

Iraqi commander Lieutenant-General Abdul Amir Al Shammari said Iraqi forces were ready to handle the Daesh threat.

“Today, we renew our partnership with the Coalition, who are now serving in a new capacity — with a mission to advise, assist, and enable our brave military warriors,” he said.

US President Joe Biden and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al Kadhimi sealed an agreement in July to formally end the US combat mission in Iraq by the end of 2021.

Iraqi Shiite militants have vowed to wage new attacks against coalition forces in 2022.

Western security and diplomatic officials say that calling the shift a withdrawal, as it has sometimes been characterised by the Iraqi government, is misleading because it changes little in terms of the number of forces based in Iraq.

The US has kept around 2,500 troops in Iraq since 2020. The Western officials say that most of those forces have been operating only in a training and advising role for some time.