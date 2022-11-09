Unidentified drone strike targets Iranian fuel convoy in Syria

No casualties have been reported as US denies any involvement in the attack

By Reuters Published: Wed 9 Nov 2022, 11:30 PM

At least two fuel trucks were destroyed in an air strike by an unidentified drone on the Syrian side of the border with Iraq late on Tuesday, Iraqi security and border officials told Reuters.

The strike was carried out by a drone and targeted a tanker truck convoy carrying Iranian fuel that had entered Qaim border crossing into Syria, the officials said.

"No Iraqi casualties have been reported'" said an Iraqi border police officer.

A huge blaze was seen on the Syrian side of the ,order, said a security official. The convoy included more than 20 tanker trucks.

Iran's state-run Press TV channel confirmed the attack at the Syrian town of Albukamal.

The convoy crossed the borders into Syria after obtaining “all necessary legal approvals from Iraq” and according to the transportation documents the Iranian fuel was heading to Lebanon through Syria, said two border police officials.

The officials were unaware of any Iranian casualties.

The US military said on Wednesday it was not behind the strike, nor had any involvement.

An Iraq local commander with the paramilitary groups denied that any of the groups' fighters deployed near the Syrian borders were killed or wounded.

"Our fighters are deployed along the border line and not inside the Syrian sided where the strike happened. We were not targeted," said Ali Abulhassan al-Yasiri.

A regional official aligned with Iran said two Syrian nationals were killed in the strike and the fuel was heading to Syria, not Lebanon.