UN urges 'restraint' after Yemen truce violation charges

Parties traded accusations of violations of a UN-brokered ceasefire

By AFP Published: Fri 8 Apr 2022, 9:58 PM

The United Nations on Friday urged Yemen's warring parties to exercise "restraint" after they traded accusations of violations of a UN-brokered ceasefire.

"I am following very closely the latest developments in #Marib and urge all parties to show restraint and their continued commitment to the truce as promised to Yemenis," tweeted Hans Grundberg, the UN special envoy for Yemen.

The "Houthis are taking advantage of the ceasefire to strengthen their military presence" around the strategic city, said a Yemeni military source, speaking on condition of anonymity.

On Tuesday, the government accused the Iran-backed rebels of endangering the truce with "military deployments, the mobilisation of troops and vehicles, and artillery fire and drone attacks".

The government has been locked in conflict with the Houthis, who control the capital Sanaa and most of the north, despite a Saudi-led military intervention launched in 2015.