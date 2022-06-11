UN says concerned over Libya clashes, urges efforts for calm

At least 34 people killed after the Metropol Building collapsed in Abadan
MENA1 week ago
The United Nations mission to Libya expressed concern on Saturday over clashes in Tripoli, after a night of heavy fire between militias in the capital.
The latest fighting comes as Libya is once again divided between competing governments — one of which is based in Tripoli — despite more than a year of tentative steps towards unification.
In a statement, the mission said the clashes endangered civilians and called on Libyans “to do everything possible to preserve the country’s fragile stability at this sensitive time”.
The cause of the violence in the seaside neighbourhood was unclear, but videos circulated on social media showed families with children sheltering and fleeing as artillery fire flew across the night sky. Some accused two of the city’s powerful militias of infighting.
ALSO READ:
Libya has for years been split between rival administrations in the east and the west, each supported by various well-armed militias and foreign governments. The Mediterranean nation has been in a state of upheaval since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising toppled and later killed longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi.
The country’s plan to transition to an elected government fell through after an interim administration based in Tripoli, headed by Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, failed to hold elections last year.
Dbeibah has refused to step down since then, raising questions over his mandate. In response, the country’s East-based lawmakers have elected a rival prime minister, Fathy Bashagha, a powerful former interior minister who is now operating a separate administration out of the city of Sirte.
Dbeibah, in a televised phone call, urged a powerful commander who leads the 444 brigade — which serves his government — to do what is necessary to restore peace in Tripoli.
His rival, Bashagha, in a series of Tweets called on armed groups to surrender their weapons. Last month, Bashagha entered Tripoli and attempted to install his government there, but left within hours after fighting broke out that killed one person.
At least 34 people killed after the Metropol Building collapsed in Abadan
MENA1 week ago
Prime minister Naftali Bennett shares link to eight files of documents in English and Farsi
MENA1 week ago
He clinched a new four-year term on Tuesday with the votes of just 65 of parliament’s 128 members
MENA1 week ago
The lack of progress could set up a new diplomatic clash with the West when the IAEA's Board of Governors meets next week
MENA1 week ago
Some of the Jews wore religious garb and appeared to pray, ignoring a long-standing ban on Jewish worship in the mosque compound
MENA1 week ago
Iraq records 19 deaths among 111 Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic infections in humans: WHO
MENA1 week ago
Iranian forces seized the vessels in the Gulf on Friday
MENA2 weeks ago
More than 100 combat, reconnaissance and attack drones kept for operations at base, report says
MENA2 weeks ago