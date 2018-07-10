UAE's role in Ethiopia-Eritrea rapprochement draws praise
Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Eritrean President Isaias Afwerk embrace at the declaration signing in Asmara, Eritrea, on Tuesday.
Dubai - The two countries have agreed to re-establish trade relations, open their embassies and jointly develop Eritrea's Red Sea port.
A number of diplomats and academicians have hailed the UAE government's efforts to foster security and stability around the world.
They praised the role His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has played in effecting a rapprochement between Ethiopia and Eritrea - two African nations that have been at war for almost 20 years.
The UAE mediation between Ethiopia and Eritrea has resulted in the signing of a joint friendship and peace declaration. The two countries have agreed to re-establish trade relations, open their embassies and jointly develop Eritrea's Red Sea port. They have also decided to reinstate the Ethiopian flights to Eritrea starting next week.
UAE's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has welcomed the reestablishment of cordial relations between Ethiopia and Eritrea, stressing that such an agreement will positively reflect on boosting security and stability in both countries, the Horn of Africa and the MENA region.
Sheikh Abdullah voiced the UAE's aspiration to ensure a durable peace between the two nations.
Workneh Gebeyehu, Ethiopian Foreign Minister, said the historic accord between his country and Eritrea was a result of the extensive efforts made by His Highness Shaikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and thanked him for the seminal role he played in the diplomatic breakthrough.
Dr Anwar Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, said the UAE has become a key partner in the Horn of Africa, ahead of all other Arab nations that have a presence in such a vital region.
In a series of tweets on Tuesday, Dr Gargash said: "Maintaining political communication with the Horn of African countries has both risks and opportunities, but it is essential because the Horn of Africa is important for the security and progress of our Arab world. The long term policy the UAE is pursuing is gaining respect in the Horn of Africa and internationally."
Talking about the UAE foreign policy, Dr Gargash said: "Our foreign policy is clear and transparent, which is based on credibility. First, our policy is Arab whose objectives are moderation, stability, counter-terrorism, development and common progress. Those objectives make the UAE a welcome partner in the region."
Meanwhile, the UAE Red Crescent is continuing its efforts to support the humanitarian and development activities in Ethiopia. It is building 1,000 homes for the displaced people and completed the third phase of distribution of humanitarian relief materials.
