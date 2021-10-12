UAE welcomes formation of new Tunisian government

In recent years, Moscow has made a strong comeback as an influential power broker in international talks on Afghanistan
MENA6 days ago
The UAE has welcomed the formation of the new Tunisian government, headed by Najla Bouden, wishing her success in her path to enhance Tunisia's stability and prosperity.
ALSO READ >>> Tunisia leader picks first woman prime minister
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation affirmed the UAE's confidence in the brotherly Tunisian people's ability to overcome the current stage under the leadership of Kais Saied, President of the Republic of Tunisia.
The ministry indicated the UAE's keenness to deepen and expand cooperation with the Republic of Tunisia and advance it in all fields in order to strengthen the bonds of close relations that bind the two brotherly countries and peoples.
In recent years, Moscow has made a strong comeback as an influential power broker in international talks on Afghanistan
MENA6 days ago
Bloodiest attack to strike the Syrian capital in four years
MENA6 days ago
Official recognition of Taliban not under discussion, says Russian foreign minister
MENA6 days ago
There was no immediate report of any damage or casualties
MENA1 week ago
People took to social media to say they felt their houses and buildings shaking
MENA1 week ago
It is believed to be around 900 years old
MENA1 week ago
Residents in the coastal Fahaheel district reported hearing a large explosion
MENA1 week ago
Valiollah Seif and two of his deputies were found guilty of disturbing foreign exchange market
MENA1 week ago