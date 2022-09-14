UAE: Sheikh Abdullah arrives in Israel for official visit

The foreign minister's visit will span several days and marks two years since the signing of the Abraham Accords

Published: Wed 14 Sep 2022

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, today arrived in Tel Aviv on an official visit to the State of Israel.

The foreign minister is travelling with a high-level UAE delegation on his visit, which will span several days and marks two years since the UAE and Israel signed the Abraham Accords.

During his visit, the UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation will meet with high-ranking Israeli officials to discuss a number of issues of mutual concern and matters related to UAE-Israel relations and the prospects for their cooperation and partnership.

