UAE: Sheikh Abdullah arrives in Israel for official visit

Move a protest against foreign minister Najla Mangoush representing country at summit
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, today arrived in Tel Aviv on an official visit to the State of Israel.
The foreign minister is travelling with a high-level UAE delegation on his visit, which will span several days and marks two years since the UAE and Israel signed the Abraham Accords.
During his visit, the UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation will meet with high-ranking Israeli officials to discuss a number of issues of mutual concern and matters related to UAE-Israel relations and the prospects for their cooperation and partnership.
ALSO READ:
Move a protest against foreign minister Najla Mangoush representing country at summit
Roughly 60 people have been without food and water for the past three days
Large parts of the electricity have been restored to the main network
The years-long fight against the urbanisation of Warraq kicked off again
The original text had said foreign spouses of Palestinians would initially be granted three- or six-month permit
The policy imposes rules on foreigners who marry Palestinians or who come to the West Bank to work, volunteer, study or teach
US envoy is expected in Beirut this weekend to continue mediating in a maritime border dispute
Two Palestinians suspected of carrying out the midday attack on a highway arrested