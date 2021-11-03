UAE, Saudi, US, UK affirm stance with people of Sudan

Decomposed remains referred to the forensic department to find out the actual cause of the death
MENA4 days ago
The UAE, Saudi Arabia, US and UK have affirmed their countries’ stance with the people of Sudan and emphasised the importance of supporting their aspirations for a democratic and peaceful nation.
The QUAD for Sudan said that the protests of October 30 demonstrated the depth of the Sudanese people’s commitment to advancing their country’s transition, and they remain committed to helping them achieve these aspirations
In a joint statement, the four countries endorsed the international community’s serious concern with the situation in Sudan and called for the full and immediate restoration of its civilian-led transitional government and institutions.
They called upon all parties to strive for cooperation and unity in reaching this critical objective.
“We encourage the release of all those detained in connection with recent events and the lifting of the state of emergency. Violence has no place in the new Sudan, on this point we encourage the effective dialogue between all parties, and we urge all to ensure that the peace and security of the people of Sudan as a top priority,” said the statement.
ALSO READ:
“The Quad for Sudan also stresses the importance of the commitment to the Constitutional Document and the Juba Peace Agreement as the foundation for further dialogue about how to restore and uphold a genuine civil-military partnership for the remainder of the transitional period, pending elections. This will help ensure Sudan, reaches political stability and economic recovery so that it is able to continue the transitional period with the support of Sudan’s friends and international partners,” concluded the statement.
Decomposed remains referred to the forensic department to find out the actual cause of the death
MENA4 days ago
UAE has denounced the statement made by the Lebanese Information Minister
MENA4 days ago
IMD index focuses on how residents perceive the scope and impact of efforts to make their cities smart
MENA4 days ago
Decision came due to Lebanon’s insistence on making negative statements against Saudi Arabia
MENA4 days ago
Thousands take to streets against General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan’s ouster of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok’s cabinet
MENA4 days ago
Tayyip Erdogan was set to open a public park in Ankara
MENA4 days ago
Half of Afghan children under five under risk of starvation, measles outbreaks
MENA4 days ago
Saudi envoy to Lebanon called for consultation.
MENA5 days ago