UAE is a country, a home for everyone: Sheikh Mohammed

In recent years, Moscow has made a strong comeback as an influential power broker in international talks on Afghanistan
MENA6 days ago
The UAE is everyone’s country and everyone’s home, said His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
Sheikh Mohammed’s statement came on the eve of the 13th edition of the annual Asda’a BCW Arab Youth Survey released on Tuesday.
“We say that the UAE is everyone's country and everyone's home. Our experience will remain available to everyone. Our relations will remain positive with everyone,” Sheikh Mohammed said in a tweet on Tuesday.
The annual survey results showed that the UAE is the preferred country to live for 47 per cent of Arab youth, followed by the United States (19 per cent) and Canada (15 per cent).
Arab youth have named the UAE as the country in the world they would most like to live in and the one they would most like their own nation to emulate for the tenth straight year.
ALSO READ:
>> Arab Youth Survey: Majority of youngsters feel their ‘best days lie ahead'
The UAE has topped the list of most preferred countries every year since young Arab men and women across the Middle East & Africa (MENA) were first asked the question in 2012.
In recent years, Moscow has made a strong comeback as an influential power broker in international talks on Afghanistan
MENA6 days ago
Bloodiest attack to strike the Syrian capital in four years
MENA6 days ago
Official recognition of Taliban not under discussion, says Russian foreign minister
MENA6 days ago
There was no immediate report of any damage or casualties
MENA1 week ago
People took to social media to say they felt their houses and buildings shaking
MENA1 week ago
It is believed to be around 900 years old
MENA1 week ago
Residents in the coastal Fahaheel district reported hearing a large explosion
MENA1 week ago
Valiollah Seif and two of his deputies were found guilty of disturbing foreign exchange market
MENA1 week ago