UAE foreign minister stresses importance of calming situation at Al Aqsa Mosque

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, emphasised the significance of calming the situation and ceasing any practices that violate the sanctity of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque.
In a phone call with the Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yair Lapid, the two ministers discussed bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries.
They also discussed the situation in the region and the latest regional and international developments of mutual concern.
Sheikh Abdullah emphasised the need to respect the legal and historical status quo of Jerusalem and to respect the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan’s guardianship over its holy places under international law.
The UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation welcomed the Israeli government's decision to halt the 'Israeli Flags March' from reaching the Bab al-Amud area, as well as to prevent non-Muslim visitors from entering the Al-Aqsa courtyards from Friday until the end of the holy month of Ramadan.
''Our region needs stability and to work together in order to move forward in development along all paths so as to achieve the aspirations of our peoples for progress and prosperity," Sheikh Abdullah said.
He also congratulated the Israeli Foreign Minister on the occasion of Passover and said that he looks forward to enhancing joint cooperation with the State of Israel in all domains and to work together to boost peace and stability in the region.
