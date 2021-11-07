UAE condemns terrorist attack targeting residence of Iraqi Prime Minister

UAE, Saudi Arabia among countries that have withdrawn envoys from Beirut, banned Lebanese imports
MENA2 days ago
The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the cowardly terrorist attack that targeted the residence of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al Kadhimi in the Green Zone in the capital, Baghdad.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) stressed that the UAE expressed its strong denunciation of these terrorist acts that aim to destabilise security and stability in Iraq in contravention of all moral and humanitarian principles.
The UAE renewed its full solidarity with Iraq in the face of terrorism, reiterating the country's keenness to maintain safety and security in Iraq.
ALSO READ:
UAE, Saudi Arabia among countries that have withdrawn envoys from Beirut, banned Lebanese imports
MENA2 days ago
In a joint statement, the four countries emphasised the importance of supporting the citizens' aspirations for a democratic nation
MENA3 days ago
The late singer had earned an entry into the Guinness World Records for performing non-stop for 10 hours.
MENA4 days ago
Passengers on the trip will have the opportunity to book the first tickets to the Masa Al-Hijr experience
MENA4 days ago
Problems between countries can only be resolved through dialogue, communication and trust, Abdallah Bou Habib says.
MENA5 days ago
No casualties or damages were reported
MENA5 days ago
Two ballistic missiles were used in the attack late on Sunday.
MENA6 days ago
The crisis comes at a tough time for Lebanon, as it grapples with rising poverty and unemployment
MENA6 days ago