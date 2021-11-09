UAE, Comoros enjoy historic, strategic relations: President Assoumani

The UAE, through its capacities and expertise, can help Comoros attract investors from around the world, he said.

Wam

By Wam Published: Tue 9 Nov 2021, 8:16 PM

Comoros enjoys historic and strategic relations with the UAE, which are being strengthened on all fronts, said Azali Assoumani, the country's president.

"These relations are progressing and moving towards important strategic levels," he told the Emirates News Agency (Wam) in an exclusive interview.

On the nature of strategic projects in Comoros, the president said his country is keen to become an emerging nation by 2030 and in this context, Comoros held "Donors' Conference" in Paris in 2019 with an active UAE participation.

The UAE had actively participated in the conference, which Comoros highly appreciated, he added.

The UAE, through its capacities and expertise, can help Comoros attract investors from around the world, President Assoumani said, adding that his country has established key goals and put a roadmap for strategic projects in vital sectors, most notably tourism, agriculture and the production of sustainable crops.

The country enjoys peace, security and stability, which will create a favourable opportunity to reinforce the cooperation between Comoros and the UAE in tourism and encourage tourists visiting the UAE to visit Comoros, too, before they head back to Europe and the US, he went on to say.

On the UAE’s support for the international efforts to address the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and the impact of this support on Comoros, he said that the UAE has supported Comoros in addressing the pandemic and during such difficult times, true brothers and friends prevail.

Comoros has achieved progress in addressing the pandemic, which it found easier to confront and live with, compared to other countries, he said.

"The UAE has provided us with 600,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses, and China provided us with another 600,000, which enabled us to vaccinate 60 per cent of the population. On behalf of our people, we extend our gratitude to the UAE and its leadership," he said, adding that his country is in need of another 400,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine to inoculate children.

Assoumani also lauded the UAE’s efforts to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 and its support for related international efforts. This will help achieve sustainable development and his nation aims to benefit from the UAE’s expertise in reducing carbon emissions, he added.

He then pointed to the potential cooperation between the two countries in reducing carbon emissions relative to consumption in order to achieve carbon neutrality. The UAE has set an example to be followed of launching initiatives aimed at reducing emissions and of protecting the environment and achieving sustainable development, he said.

ALSO READ:

On the participation of Comoros in Expo 2020 Dubai, Assoumani said the event is an international platform for shaping a more prosperous future by promoting international cooperation and addressing existing and future challenges with innovative solutions and ideas.

He then praised the efforts of the UAE and the organisers of Expo 2020 Dubai to enable the resumption of global activities after the coronavirus pandemic, stressing his nation’s participation in this major event highlights the profound strategic ties between the two countries.