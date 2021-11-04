Tunisia issues international arrest notice against former leader

The two leaders discussed ways to boost bilateral relations
MENA5 days ago
Tunisia has issued an international arrest notice against former president Moncef Marzouki, state news agency TAP reported on Thursday, a month after he called on France to end support for the current administration.
There was no mention of what charge Marzouki faced, but current President Kais Saied last month ordered an inquiry into what he said were allegations that Marzouki had conspired against state security.
Said unveiled a new government in October and has promised a national “dialogue” but has yet to lay out a detailed plan to restore normal constitutional order as donors demand.
ALSO READ:
There was no immediate statement from Marzouki, who was president from 2011 to 2014 and has appeared at rallies against Saied in Paris.
TAP said the arrest notice was issued by the investigating judge in charge of Marzouki’s case, citing the communications office of the Tunis First Instance Court.
The two leaders discussed ways to boost bilateral relations
MENA5 days ago
Car exploded at an outer entrance to the airport near an airport hotel.
MENA5 days ago
Decomposed remains referred to the forensic department to find out the actual cause of the death
MENA5 days ago
UAE has denounced the statement made by the Lebanese Information Minister
MENA5 days ago
IMD index focuses on how residents perceive the scope and impact of efforts to make their cities smart
MENA5 days ago
Decision came due to Lebanon’s insistence on making negative statements against Saudi Arabia
MENA5 days ago
Thousands take to streets against General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan’s ouster of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok’s cabinet
MENA5 days ago
Tayyip Erdogan was set to open a public park in Ankara
MENA5 days ago