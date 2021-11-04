Tunisia issues international arrest notice against former leader

Current president Kais Saied had last month ordered an inquiry into Moncef Marzouki over allegations of conspiracy

By Reuters Published: Thu 4 Nov 2021, 11:00 PM

Tunisia has issued an international arrest notice against former president Moncef Marzouki, state news agency TAP reported on Thursday, a month after he called on France to end support for the current administration.

There was no mention of what charge Marzouki faced, but current President Kais Saied last month ordered an inquiry into what he said were allegations that Marzouki had conspired against state security.

Said unveiled a new government in October and has promised a national “dialogue” but has yet to lay out a detailed plan to restore normal constitutional order as donors demand.

There was no immediate statement from Marzouki, who was president from 2011 to 2014 and has appeared at rallies against Saied in Paris.

TAP said the arrest notice was issued by the investigating judge in charge of Marzouki’s case, citing the communications office of the Tunis First Instance Court.