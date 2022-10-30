Ten killed, more than 20 wounded in explosion in Baghdad

Wednesday marks 40 days since the death of Mahsa Amini and the end of the traditional mourning period
Ten people were killed and more than 20 wounded in an explosion in east Baghdad on Saturday, according to security and medical sources.
The explosion took place in a garage near a football stadium and a café, when an explosive device attached to a vehicle detonated, leading to another explosion of a gas tanker that was close by, the security sources said.
Most of the victims were amateurs playing football in their neighbourhood stadium.
A military statement said a gas tanker exploded in a garage in East Baghdad causing a number of casualties and security forces are investigating the cause of the explosion, without giving further details.
Wednesday marks 40 days since the death of Mahsa Amini and the end of the traditional mourning period
Army says it carried out a major operation targeting a location “used by the main operatives” of the Lions’ Den group
The cryptic video and shifting explanations for what happened at Evin Prison have sown doubt about the government's version of events
Israeli official says soldiers fired on a car containing three suspects near Qaliqilya as the vehicle sped off after hitting a soldier
Syrian air defences shoot down most of the missiles and there were no casualties
Up to 300 protesters march in the city of Zahedan after Friday prayers, throwing rocks and attacking banks
Climber Elnaz Rekabi participated in a competition in Seoul without wearing a headscarf
This comes as schools prioritise digital resources over physical ones