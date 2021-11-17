Taliban urges US Congress to release Afghanistan’s assets

Freeze harming public services, says Afghan foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi

By AP Published: Wed 17 Nov 2021, 9:55 PM

The Taliban on Wednesday urged the US Congress to ease sanctions and release Afghanistan’s assets as the country faces economic turmoil.

Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said in a statement posted online that the frozen assets are harming the public, from the health sector to education and other services. His comments after the Taliban’s takeover of the country in August, come a day after the World Food Program warned that millions of people in Afghanistan are facing poverty.

“American sanctions have not only played havoc with trade and business, but also with humanitarian assistance,” he said in an open letter to US lawmakers.

The World Food Program warned on Tuesday that of Afghanistan’s nearly 40 million people, some 8.7 million people are at risk of facing “famine-like conditions.” An additional 14.1 million are suffering acute food insecurity, the WFP said.

According to the group’s report, 600,000 displaced people, as well as drought in the country are adding to the poverty.

The country also is struggling with the attacks mostly targeting civilian in the aftermath of the Taliban takeover.

An explosion hit a minivan in a Shiite neighbourhood of western Kabul Wednesday, killing at least one person and wounding three others, a Taliban official said.

Zabihullah Mujahid, deputy minister for culture and information in the Taliban-led government, told The Associated Press that an investigation is continuing. He did not elaborate.

Daesh claimed responsibility for the explosion.