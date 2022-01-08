Taliban foreign minister makes first trip to Iran

Unicef has called on “all parties to the conflict” to take concrete measures to protect children
MENA6 days ago
The Taliban's foreign minister visited Iran on Saturday to discuss Afghan refugees and a growing economic crisis, in the first such trip to the neighbouring country since the group seized power.
Iran has so far not recognised the new government.
"The visit aims at discussions on political, economic, transit and refugee issues between Afghanistan and Iran," the Taliban foreign ministry spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi said on Twitter.
Already host to millions of Afghans and fearing a new influx, Tehran has sought to sketch a rapprochement with the Taliban.
The Taliban delegation led by Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi has already held a preliminary meeting with Iranian officials, he said.
Iran shares a 900-kilometre (550-mile) border with Afghanistan.
"Today, we are basically not at the point of recognising" the Taliban, Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told a news conference earlier this week.
Unicef has called on “all parties to the conflict” to take concrete measures to protect children
MENA6 days ago
The French automaker’s Egyptian branch has removed the commercial starring the popular 60-year-old Arab singer and actor
MENA1 week ago
Blaze started after lightning ignited leaking gas
MENA1 week ago
Iran said on Thursday it had used a satellite launch rocket to send three research devices into space
MENA1 week ago
Israeli military says the man got out of a car at a junction and advanced toward a group of Israeli civilians and soldiers
MENA1 week ago
World Food Program suspends operations after more than 5,000 metric tons of food apparently were stolen
MENA1 week ago
The suspect who was accused of terrorism killed his family members including children before committing suicide
MENA1 week ago
Iran’s civilian space programme has suffered a series of setbacks in recent years, including fatal fires and a launchpad rocket explosion
MENA1 week ago