Taliban constituted inclusive government in Afghanistan, says foreign minister

This is second time a government headed by Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al Khalid Al Sabah has resigned this year.
MENA5 days ago
Afghanistan acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi has said that the Taliban have already constituted an inclusive government that included representatives from all ethnic groups across the country, Pakistani media reported.
During a program hosted by Islamabad-based think-tank on Friday, Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad, Taliban official has said that no state has the authority to force them to accept former governments’ representatives into the governance system, Pakistan Today reported.
“We have Tajiks, Balochs, Turkmens, Nuristanis, Uzbeks, and a number of other ethnic groups,” he said. “If by inclusivity they mean the participation of diverse ethnic communities in Afghanistan and people from different regions of the country, then our current cabinet and government meet that criteria,” he asserted.
He further said that if former President Ashraf Ghani’s government was considered inclusive, then all of the people who worked in the previous administration would have been kept in the current administrative system.
“And if by inclusivity they mean political opposition figures have a seat in the cabinet and other high positions of power, then please show us an example of such a government where opposition figures are also occupying positions of power,” he asked, Pakistan Today.
Meanwhile, Foreign Ministry’s spokesman, Abdul Qahar Balkhi said that Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan agreed to allow the transit of wheat donated by India to the people of Afghanistan, reported Tolo News.
“Imran Khan pledged that Afghan transit via Pakistan would be facilitated, India-provided wheat will be allowed to reach Afghanistan via Wagah port, as well as visa services will be facilitated,” Balkhi said.
Pakistan has not allowed Indian shipments to Afghanistan to pass through its territory.
In October, the UN’s World Food Programme (WFP) country director in Afghanistan, Mary Ellen Mc Groarty said the programme is in talks with India for wheat donation to Taliban controlled Afghanistan.
Taliban, following a meeting with Indian officials in October, said New Delhi has expressed readiness to provide extensive humanitarian assistance to Afghans.
This is second time a government headed by Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al Khalid Al Sabah has resigned this year.
MENA5 days ago
Individuals charged with bribery, forgery, abuse of office, and misuse of power
MENA5 days ago
Diarra Akua Eunice Brown flew to Istanbul for an operation and fell ill days later
MENA5 days ago
US president offers help to identify those responsible for the attack on Mustafa Al Kadhemi
MENA6 days ago
The Emirates expressed its strong denunciation of acts that aim to destabilise security and stability
MENA6 days ago
No group has yet claimed responsibility for Sunday’s attack
MENA6 days ago
Fighters lay down guns, official statements reports
MENA1 week ago
Booby-trapped drone targets minister's residence early on Sunday
MENA1 week ago