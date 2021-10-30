Sheikh Mohammed receives phone call from Saudi Crown Prince

The two leaders discussed ways to boost bilateral relations

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, received today a phone call from Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman.

During the call, Sheikh Mohammed and the Saudi Crown Prince discussed ways to boost bilateral relations.

According to SPA report, the Saudi Crown Prince thanked and expressed his appreciation to Sheikh Mohammed for supporting Riyadh's intention to bid for hosting Expo 2030.

Mohammed bin Salman congratulated the Dubai Ruler on the success of Expo 2020, that reflects the development and prosperity of the UAE.

Saudi Arabia announced Riyadh’s intention to bid for hosting the World Expo 2030 to the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE), World Expo’s organising body.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said the Expo 2030 in Riyadh would coincide with the culmination of the kingdom's economic reform program known as Vision 2030, and allow the kingdom to share lessons from that programme.

Sheikh Mohammed tweeted his support for the Saudi bid to host the world fair in Riyadh in 2030, and said, "We will give our brothers access to the knowledge and experience we gained throughout seven years of preparation for the Expo".

