Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from Saudi Crown Prince

Mohammed bin Salman expressed his appreciation for UAE's support of Riyadh's intention to host Expo 2030

By Web Desk Published: Sat 30 Oct 2021, 10:53 PM Last updated: Sat 30 Oct 2021, 11:29 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, receives a phone call today from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

During the call, the Saudi Crown Prince expressed his thanks and appreciation to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the UAE's support for the Kingdom's request to host Expo 2030.

According to SPA, Mohammed bin Salman also congratulated Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed on the success of Expo 2020, and wished UAE and its people further progress and prosperity.

Saudi Arabia announced Riyadh’s intention to bid for hosting the World Expo 2030 to the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE), World Expo’s organising body.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said the Expo 2030 in Riyadh would coincide with the culmination of the kingdom's economic reform program known as Vision 2030, and allow the kingdom to share lessons from that programme.