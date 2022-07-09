Saudi launches new electric scooter service for pilgrims during Haj season

The Doha talks come just two weeks before Joe Biden’s first visit to the region since taking office
Authorities in Saudi Arabia are offering electric scooters as a new mode of transport for pilgrims during this year’s Haj season.
According to the Transport General Authority (TGA), it will facilitate the movements of pilgrims while they perform rituals. It will also cut down on the duration of their trip from Mount Arafat to Muzdalifah, an Arab News report said.
Pilgrims will now save at least 15 minutes on their journey time, as earlier, they had to walk the distance for around an hour.
Special designated tracks have been marked for scooters to ensure safety, the report further said.
The TGA is working on developing and improving the service for future Haj seasons.
The Doha talks come just two weeks before Joe Biden’s first visit to the region since taking office
Video that went viral shows the student being stabbed outside her university
New election date to be set after further negotiations
Nearby areas were evacuated and residents told to stay indoors as emergency
Funding gaps, price rises and the fallout from the Ukraine war affects the food aid
Mustafa Al Kadhimi and Ebrahim Raisi agree to work together to bring stability to the region
DPC also briefed the media community in Cairo about newly restructured Arab Media Award
Two issues, including one on sanctions, remained to be resolved, officials say