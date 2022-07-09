Saudi launches new electric scooter service for pilgrims during Haj season

It will reduce the duration of their trip from Mount Arafat to Muzdalifah

By Web Desk Published: Sat 9 Jul 2022, 5:22 PM

Authorities in Saudi Arabia are offering electric scooters as a new mode of transport for pilgrims during this year’s Haj season.

According to the Transport General Authority (TGA), it will facilitate the movements of pilgrims while they perform rituals. It will also cut down on the duration of their trip from Mount Arafat to Muzdalifah, an Arab News report said.

Pilgrims will now save at least 15 minutes on their journey time, as earlier, they had to walk the distance for around an hour.

Special designated tracks have been marked for scooters to ensure safety, the report further said.

The TGA is working on developing and improving the service for future Haj seasons.