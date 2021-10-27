Saudi authorities foil drug-smuggling bid in crates of grapes

Riyadh - Two Jordanians and a Syrian were arrested in Riyadh and Jeddah

Saudi authorities have foiled an attempt to smuggle more than 5 million amphetamine tablets through Jeddah’s Islamic Port.

The pills had been hidden inside crates of grapes intended for distribution throughout the Kingdom.

Official Spokesman of the General Directorate of Narcotics Control (GDNC) Major Mohammed Al-Nujaidi, said that the continuous security follow-up of criminal network activities, has led to foiling a large attempt to smuggle 5,246,000 amphetamine pills.

The attempt was foiled in coordination with the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority.

Two Jordanians and a Syrian were arrested in Riyadh and Jeddah in connection with the incident.

Preliminary legal measures have been taken against the three arrested and duly referred to the public prosecution.