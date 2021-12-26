Saudi Arabia: Two dead, 7 injured after Houthi missile hit Jazan

UAE condemns militia's terrorist attack

Published: Sun 26 Dec 2021

A Saudi citizen and a Yemeni resident were killed as a result of a Houthi missile that hit the southern Saudi city of Jazan on Friday, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The official spokesperson for the General Directorate of Civil Defense, Lt. Col. Mohammed Al-Hammad has stated that the Civil Defense received a report about the fall of a hostile projectile launched by the Houthi militia from inside Yemeni territory towards Samtah governorate in Jazan region.

He said that a military projectile fell on a commercial store on the main street, resulting in two deaths and injuring 7 civilians.

Six citizens and a Bangladeshi resident was injured due to minor and medium wounds from flying shrapnel.

Mohammed Al-Hammad further said that the civil defence teams and the competent authorities were immediately dispatched to the site.

He stressed that the attempts to target civilians and civilian objects are a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law, as procedures adopted in such cases were immediately carried out.

The United Arab Emirates expressed its strong condemnation and denunciation of the crime of targeting Samtah Governorate, Jazan Region.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the UAE expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy for the victims of this cowardly act, and its wishes of a speedy recovery for the injured.

The ministry said that this attack on Samtah Governorate, which resulted in casualties and caused several injuries, represents a serious escalation and a cowardly act that calls for taking all necessary measures to protect civilian facilities and civilians from the Houthi threats.