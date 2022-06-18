Saudi Arabia: Prince Saud bin Mohammed bin Turki passes away

Funeral prayer to be performed at Grand Mosque in Makkah

Wam

By Wam Published: Sat 18 Jun 2022, 4:17 PM

The Saudi Royal Court announced that Prince Saud bin Mohammed bin Turki bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Saud passed away.

The funeral prayer will be performed for his soul at the Grand Mosque in Makkah on Saturday following Asr (afternoon) prayer, according to a statement reported by the Saudi Press Agency.