Saudi Arabia: F-15S fighter jet crashes, pilots survive

The Royal Saudi Air Force F-15S was on a training mission around the King Abdulaziz Air Base when it suffered a technical fault

Photo: AP

By Wam Published: Mon 7 Nov 2022, 9:19 AM Last updated: Mon 7 Nov 2022, 9:25 AM

A Royal Saudi Air Force F-15S fighter jet crashed at the King Abdulaziz Air Base training area due to a technical malfunction, the Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of Defence Brigadier General Turki Al-Malki said on Monday.

The air crew, which consisted of two officers, survived the crash after using their ejector seats, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) cited the spokesperson as saying.

"No injuries or ground damages have been reported," the ministry's spokesperson said.

"An investigation committee has commenced its tasks to uncover the details and reasons behind this incident," SPA quoted al-Maliki as saying.

