Saudi: 32 arrested for harassing people in park, attacking official vehicle

War monitor says the shelling targeted sites where Iran-backed groups are stationed near Damascus airport
Authorities in Saudi Arabia have arrested a total of 32 people between Thursday and Friday for harassing pedestrians, obstructing traffic, and assaulting official vehicles.
The Hafr Al-Batin Police in the Eastern Province of the kingdom arrested 17 people on Thursday – 14 citizens and 3 expats – for harassing pedestrians in a park, obstructing traffic and attacking official vehicles.
On Friday, security forces in the Asir region apprehended another 15 people for also harassing pedestrians and attacking an official vehicle.
The accused were arrested and referred to the Public Prosecution.
It seeks to hold to account those who bring harm to the rights of others, public order and national defences
Ebrahim Raisi asks minister to investigate the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was detained by the morality police
People fed up at being unable to withdraw their savings
The country's banks have locked most depositors out of their savings, ever since an economic crisis took hold three years ago
Citing the health ministry, the country's state media says the patient in question was returning from abroad when he was diagnosed
The newly introduced technology will help ensure the correct number of pilgrims are present at the sites at any given time
Civil defence rescuers worked through the night to remove collapsed concrete roofs and lift debris in a desperate search for survivors