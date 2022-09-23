UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Saudi: 32 arrested for harassing people in park, attacking official vehicle

Security patrols in the Asir region referred the accused to the Public Prosecution

File photo
File photo

By Web Desk

Published: Fri 23 Sep 2022, 11:11 AM

Last updated: Fri 23 Sep 2022, 11:15 AM

Authorities in Saudi Arabia have arrested a total of 32 people between Thursday and Friday for harassing pedestrians, obstructing traffic, and assaulting official vehicles.

The Hafr Al-Batin Police in the Eastern Province of the kingdom arrested 17 people on Thursday – 14 citizens and 3 expats – for harassing pedestrians in a park, obstructing traffic and attacking official vehicles.

On Friday, security forces in the Asir region apprehended another 15 people for also harassing pedestrians and attacking an official vehicle.

The accused were arrested and referred to the Public Prosecution.

ALSO READ:


More news from MENA