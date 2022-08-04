Watch: Moment parts of damaged Beirut silos collapse on 2nd anniversary of blast

Riyadh to open airspace for 'all air carriers that meet requirements' of civil aviation authority
Several more grain silos damaged by the 2020 Beirut port explosion collapsed on Thursday, as hundreds marched toward them to mark the second anniversary of the disaster.
AFP correspondents saw parts of the gutted structure fall down while local media said at least four towers had collapsed, only days after a similar incident.
The August 4, 2020 explosion at Beirut’s port was devastating, killing more than 150 people and leaving thousands wounded. But it was not nuclear.
Lebanon’s Prime Minister Hassan Diab said 2,750 tonnes of the agricultural fertilizer ammonium nitrate that had been stored for years in a portside warehouse exploded, sparking “a disaster in every sense of the word.”
Riyadh to open airspace for 'all air carriers that meet requirements' of civil aviation authority
He was was seen off at the airport in Jeddah by Prince Khaled Al Faisal
Former secretary of state Mike Pompeo, Trump's lawyer included in list
Biden also condoled Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed over the death of late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan
Covid, geopolitical situation necessitates more joint efforts to support global economy, said leader
He plans to announce that the US is committing $1 billion in food aid to the region
Brief encounter occurred as the US President stepped out of his limousine
US President to also participate in meetings with other senior Saudi officials