Watch: Moment parts of damaged Beirut silos collapse on 2nd anniversary of blast

At least four towers have collapsed

AFP

By AFP Published: Thu 4 Aug 2022, 6:38 PM Last updated: Thu 4 Aug 2022, 6:52 PM

Several more grain silos damaged by the 2020 Beirut port explosion collapsed on Thursday, as hundreds marched toward them to mark the second anniversary of the disaster.

AFP correspondents saw parts of the gutted structure fall down while local media said at least four towers had collapsed, only days after a similar incident.

The August 4, 2020 explosion at Beirut’s port was devastating, killing more than 150 people and leaving thousands wounded. But it was not nuclear.

Lebanon’s Prime Minister Hassan Diab said 2,750 tonnes of the agricultural fertilizer ammonium nitrate that had been stored for years in a portside warehouse exploded, sparking “a disaster in every sense of the word.”