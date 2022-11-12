Nineteen killed as bus falls into canal in Egypt

The vehicle carrying 35 people derailed on a highway

By Reuters Published: Sat 12 Nov 2022, 3:49 PM

Nineteen people were killed and six others were injured when a bus fell into a canal in northern Egypt on Saturday, the Health Ministry said.

The bus was carrying some 35 people when it derailed on a highway and fell into Mansuriya canal in Aga town, in the northern governorate of Daqahlia, according to security sources.