Political analysts also criticised the corrupt Afghan officials who fled the country after the fall of the Republican government
MENA6 days ago
Rescue workers edged closer on Saturday to reaching a 5-year-old boy who has been trapped for five days in a well in northern Morocco, a case that has gripped the country.
The child, publicly identified only by his first name, Rayan, fell into the well in the hill town of Chefchaouen on Tuesday.
The well is 32 metres (100 feet) deep and narrows as it descends from a 45cm (18 inches) diameter at the top, which means rescuers cannot go down themselves to retrieve the child.
Rescuers have worked with bulldozers to cut a massive trench into the hill next to the well, leaving a gaping hole in the reddish earth. By Saturday morning they were digging horizontally towards the well, and installing PVC tubes to protect against landslides and get the boy out.
“This second rescue step is about to finish ... we are racing to get to Rayan and digging goes as planned,” lead rescuer Abdelhadi Tamrani told state TV 2M early on Saturday.
State news outlet SNRT News quoted a rescuer on Friday as saying the boy was still alive.
The hilly region around Chefchaouen is bitterly cold in winter and though food has been lowered to Rayan, it was not clear whether he has eaten any. He has also been supplied with water and oxygen using a tube.
A local witness told Reuters that horizontal digging was delayed by rocks which complicated manual excavation.
A helicopter was standing by to ferry Rayan to hospital as soon as he is freed.
Political analysts also criticised the corrupt Afghan officials who fled the country after the fall of the Republican government
MENA6 days ago
The attack was not immediately claimed
MENA6 days ago
Lebanese minister to attend a meeting with Gulf countries in Kuwait today
MENA1 week ago
Bahaa’s younger brother Saad Al Hariri said earlier this week that he would not run in a forthcoming parliamentary election
MENA1 week ago
No flights were affected by the attack.
MENA1 week ago
A delegation headed by the foreign minister of the interim government Amir Khan Muttaqi arrived in Oslo on a three-day visit
MENA1 week ago
The brazen jailbreak attempt and ensuing clashes left more than 180 dead
MENA1 week ago
Concerns have been growing since over 100 militants stormed the largest detention facility in the country's northeast
MENA1 week ago